Raanta (illness) is still feeling ill Saturday after missing Friday's Game 2 against the Devils, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Raanta is not feeling great Saturday, but he is feeling better than Friday. Raanta will travel with the team to New Jersey in time for Sunday's Game 3. Even if he feels well enough to dress, Raanta will likely have to settle for a backup role behind Frederik Andersen, who gave up only three goals on 81 shots in the last three games. Raanta is 3-2 in the playoffs, having surrendered 13 goals on 139 shots versus the Islanders in the first round.