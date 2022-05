Raanta stopped 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Raanta kept the Hurricanes in the game through the first two periods, allowing just a Filip Chytil goal in the first and eventually earning the win in overtime. The 33-year-old goaltender has had a solid postseason with a .933 save percentage and 2.13 GAA. Raanta should be back in net Friday for Game 2, as Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains sidelined.