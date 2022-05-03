Raanta allowed just one goal on 36 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over Boston.
Raanta was nearly perfect in his first career playoff start. A third-period goal from Taylor Hall was the lone blemish for the 32-year-old netminder as he earned the win despite Boston out-shooting Carolina 36-25. Raanta should be back between the pipes on Wednesday if Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) remains sidelined.
