Raanta was nearly perfect in his first career playoff start. A third-period goal from Taylor Hall was the lone blemish for the 32-year-old netminder as he earned the win despite Boston out-shooting Carolina 36-25. Raanta should be back between the pipes on Wednesday if Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) remains sidelined.