Raanta allowed four goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Raanta was blitzed for three tallies in the first period. The Hurricanes improved as the game went on, but they couldn't catch up. The 34-year-old had a 2.23 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 27 games last season, but this was a disappointing first start of the season. With Frederik Andersen winning his first two starts, Raanta will likely be back in the backup role for Tuesday's game in San Jose.

