Raanta stopped 14 of 18 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Raanta was pulled early in the second period after giving up four goals, including two on Kraken power plays and one while they were shorthanded. The Hurricanes' offense ultimately got him off the hook, with Pyotr Kochetkov giving up the game-winning goal in the third period. Raanta has not looked sharp so far, stopping just 45 of 55 shots across three appearances (two starts). He has a loose grip on the starting job while Frederik Andersen (upper body) is out.