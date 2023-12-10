Raanta stopped 20 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Raanta struggled once again, failing to pick up a win for the fourth straight outing. In that span, he's given up 17 goals while going 0-3-0. The 34-year-old netminder is 6-5-0 with a 3.40 GAA and an .860 save percentage through 13 appearances, though Pyotr Kochetkov hasn't done much better. With the Hurricanes having lost four games in a row with two to go on the road trip, it's best for fantasy managers to stay away from the team's netminders until they can right the ship.