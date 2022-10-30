Raanta stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers on Saturday.

He and the Canes were up 2-0 after the first, but the Flyers picked away at that and eventually moved in front early in the third. Martin Necas tied it up and then set up the winner. Raanta was solid on the night and is now 2-0-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .912 save percentage. He remains a strong spot start when he is in the blue paint.