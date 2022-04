Raanta allowed three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Detroit.

The Red Wings didn't generate a ton of chances, posting just 22 shots. Raanta held them scoreless for the better part of two periods but allowed a goal late in the second period before allowing a pair in the third en route to the 3-0 loss. In his last three starts, the 32-year-old netminder has allowed 10 goals on 75 shots. Raanta will likely remain behind Frederik Andersen on Carolina's depth chart.