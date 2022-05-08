Raanta allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 loss to the Bruins. Boston's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Raanta was victimized by a tough no-call on Boston's second goal late in the second period. The play was almost a carbon copy of a Carolina goal that was waved off for goalie interference earlier in the series, but a Hurricanes challenge proved fruitless. With momentum and another power play to boot, the Bruins proceeded to pull away with three unanswered goals in the third. Raanta had allowed only one goal in three-plus periods of action prior to this game, so he's the favorite to start Game 5 at home Tuesday unless Frederik Andersen's ready to return from an undisclosed injury.