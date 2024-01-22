Raanta turned aside 14 of 17 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota.

The Wild's final two goals were scored into an empty net. The Hurricanes out-shot the opposition 42-17 in total, but Raanta had little chance on the first two pucks that beat him, one coming on a tip-in and the other through a screen. Since taking over as Carolina's No. 1 netminder in early January, the 34-year-old has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.28 GAA but an .898 save percentage, as he's faced more than 24 shots only once in six appearances.