Raanta made 22 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

He surrendered three goals before the Canes rallied to tie and then win the game. Raanta has won two straight games, but his overall numbers are thin. He has a 3.03 GAA and .870 save percentage. Plus the three-headed goal monster in Raleigh makes it hard for them to get enough consistent time in the paint to establish a groove.