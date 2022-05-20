Raanta will be stationed between the pipes Friday at home against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Raanta got the series started on a positive note Wednesday, allowing just one goal on 28 shots in the Game 1 victory. The veteran netminder has produced an impressive 2.13 GAA and .933 save percentage this postseason. He'll continue working in goal until Frederik Andersen (lower body) returns.