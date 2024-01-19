Raanta will face the Red Wings at home Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Raanta will make his third consecutive start Friday. He allowed a combined six goals on 64 shots over his previous two appearances. The veteran netminder is 9-6-2 despite an ugly .869 save percentage and 3.28 GAA this season. Raanta has been slightly better at home with an .873 save percentage in 10 contests.
