Raanta will face the Red Wings at home Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta will make his third consecutive start Friday. He allowed a combined six goals on 64 shots over his previous two appearances. The veteran netminder is 9-6-2 despite an ugly .869 save percentage and 3.28 GAA this season. Raanta has been slightly better at home with an .873 save percentage in 10 contests.