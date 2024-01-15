Raanta will protect the home net Monday against the Kings, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Raanta is coming off a 38-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. In 17 appearances this season, he has provided an 8-5-2 record with one shutout, a 3.27 GAA and an .870 save percentage. The Kings sit 13th in the league this campaign with 3.28 goals per contest.