Raanta will guard the road goal Sunday against the Islanders in Game 4, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Raanta made 32 saves on 36 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to New York. He has a 2-1 record this postseason, permitting eight goals on 88 shots. The Islanders rank 14th in the playoffs with 3.00 goals per game.