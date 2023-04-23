Raanta will guard the road goal Sunday against the Islanders in Game 4, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Raanta made 32 saves on 36 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to New York. He has a 2-1 record this postseason, permitting eight goals on 88 shots. The Islanders rank 14th in the playoffs with 3.00 goals per game.
