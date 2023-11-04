Raanta will protect the road goal versus the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Raanta posted a 20-save shutout against the Sharks in his previous outing, but Frederik Andersen has started the last two games. With an .867 save percentage over four games, Raanta hasn't played all that well early in 2023-24. The Islanders have scored just 16 goals over their last six games, making this a favorable spot for Raanta to try to build on his last start.