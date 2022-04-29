Raanta (lower body) made 27 saves in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Raanta left his previous start with a lower-body injury but looked healthy in Carolina's season finale. The Hurricanes' first-round opponent has yet to be decided, but Raanta will likely get the Game 1 nod over rookie Pyotr Kochetkov with Frederik Andersen still sidelined by an undisclosed injury.