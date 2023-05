Raanta (illness) won't be in the lineup Sunday for Game 3 against New Jersey, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Raanta, who is considered day-to-day, also sat out Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils. He has a 3-2 record this postseason with a 2.59 GAA and a .906 save percentage. As a result of Raanta's absence, Pyotr Kochetkov is projected to suit up as Frederik Andersen's backup again.