Raanta is 0-7 with a 3.78 GAA and .874 save percentage on the road in his NHL career, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

While Raanta is weak on the road, he is a perfect 8-0 at home in his career, with a 1.64 GAA and .939 save percentage. Raanta dropped Game 3 on Long Island, giving up four goals on 36 shots Friday. The Hurricanes will likely go with Frederik Andersen in Game 4 on Sunday, if he has recovered from his illness. Stay tuned.