Raanta made 26 saves Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over Dallas.

Raanta last played December 1 and was leaky before he was pulled. And despite the win Saturday, he really didn't impress. It was the first game this season (10 starts) where he allowed more than three goals. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov is 5-0-1 in December with two shutouts and just nine goals allowed (four were allowed in one game). Raanta just isn't playing well enough to steal time from the 23-year-old.