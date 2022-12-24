Raanta made 26 saves in a 6-5 win over the Flyers on Friday.

Raanta started for the third time in five games after starting nine of the first 29. He was far from solid, though -- he went into the third period with a 6-2 lead and coughed up three goals in a 5:25 span, including two shorties. Raanta has allowed 12 goals in his last three games, all wins.