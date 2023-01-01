Raanta allowed four goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Devils.

Raanta was shaky in the third period, allowing three goals. Fortunately, he was bailed out by the Hurricanes' offense before blanking the Devils in overtime and the subsequent shootout. The 33-year-old Raanta has won his last five starts as he improves to 10-2-2 with a .897 save percentage. He'll continue to share starting duties with Pyotr Kochetkov with Frederik Andersen (lower body) still on IR.