Raanta has been officially ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with Boston due to an upper-body injury.

Raanta -- who was hurt as the result of a collision with Bruins winger David Pastrnak -- was replaced in the crease by Pyotr Kochetkov. The Canes could find themselves in danger of missing both Raanta and Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) heading into Game 3.