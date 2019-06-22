Hurricanes' Anttoni Honka: Canes roll dice on elite talent

Honka was drafted 83rd overall by the Hurricanes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Absolutely no one doubts Honka's offensive abilities. The talented Finn can take over a game from the back end at any given time. While that's all well and good, Honka's defensive struggles have been well chronicled. In fact, he's more of a rover than a defenseman. It may never happen, and if it does, it's going to take years before Honka is ready to defend within an NHL system. Betting on talent in this sport is always a good idea, but Honka has so many red flags that there are legitimate reasons to be concerned moving forward. The fact his older brother Julius (who has many of the same qualities to his game) is yet to carve out a regular role with Dallas despite getting plenty of opportunities probably doesn't help matters, either.