Honka signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

Honka registered 37 points in 57 games for Finnish club JyP HT Jyvaskyla, though did post a slightly concerning minus-23 rating. While the 21-year-old blueliner will likely start the year out in the minors, if he can bring his scoring touch to the NHL he could be in line for a call-up sooner rather than later.