Warm signed a two-year, entry-level deal with Carolina on Friday, CapFriendly reports.

Warm has been terrific so far in his first AHL season. He's 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save percentage through four appearances with AHL Chicago. The 21-year-old netminder will provide some organizational depth for the Hurricanes but will likely stay in the minors all season.