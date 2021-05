Murray penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Murray -- who was selected by the Canes in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft -- racked up seven goals and 16 helpers in 16 games for Swedish club Surahammars IF this season. The 19-year-old winger will likely make his way back to North America ahead of the 2021-22 campaign but figures to spend at least another or two developing in the minors.