Nadeau scored twice in AHL Chicago's 3-2 win over Colorado on Sunday.

Nadeau reached the 20-goal mark on the year with this effort. The 20-year-old forward has slowed down from his sizzling pace in late January but still has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. Nadeau has earned 44 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-24 rating over 36 appearances. Sunday was his 100th AHL game.