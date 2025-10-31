Nadeau scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Nadeau's first NHL goal put the Canes up 1-0 early in the first period. He intercepted Maxim Tsyplakov's clearing attempt and wired a wrist shot past David Rittich from the left dot. Carolina selected Nadeau in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Nadeau is averaging 10:41 in three games this season. His fantasy value lies in the future -- that's not enough exposure to boost his offensive totals.