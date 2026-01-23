Nadeau scored twice and added an assist in AHL Chicago's 7-6 overtime loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Nadeau replicated his stat line from the Wolves' 6-5 overtime win Wednesday. The 20-year-old winger is up to a stunning 17 goals and 37 points over 29 outings this season, including six goals and six assists during a five-game point streak. Considering his status as one of the youngest players in the AHL, it's all the more impressive how consistently good he's been right away.