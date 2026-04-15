Nadeau was sent down to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Nadeau has logged 51 AHL games this season, garnering 26 goals and 27 helpers. The 20-year-old forward had three goals, 12 shots and 21 hits in 12 regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2025-26. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft has spent most of the past two campaigns in the minors.