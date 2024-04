Nadeau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Sunday.

Nadeau compiled 19 goals and 46 points in 37 NCAA contests for the University of Maine during the 2023-24 campaign. The Hurricanes selected him with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old forward may get a chance to make his NHL debut at some point down the stretch.