Nadeau was selected 30th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Nadeau's calling cards are his skating and his shot -- this guy has legit NHL-caliber tools. He spent a lot of time on his off-wing this season, working on his one-timer which is at the top of his arsenal. Cripes -- he could pick corners on NHL goalies already and he's just 18. Nadeau put up 113 points in 54 games in the BCHL this season, besting guys like Kent Johnson and Alex Newhook at the same age. He needs to muscle up -- he's just 161 pounds on a 5-foot-10 frame - and he'll do that at the University of Maine as a Black Bear. With time and development, Nadeau could develop into a serviceable scoring middle-six winger for Carolina.