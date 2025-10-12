Nadeau scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Chicago's 4-1 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Nadeau is among the best prospects not playing in the NHL currently. The Hurricanes weren't able to make room for him out of training camp, but he's knocking on the door of a call-up. He torched the AHL for 32 goals and 58 points in 64 regular-season appearances last year and added an assist in two games at the NHL level. Keep an eye on Nadeau's production -- it might take only one injury in Carolina for the 20-year-old to get his chance.