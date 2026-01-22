default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nadeau scored two goals and added an assist in AHL Chicago's 6-5 overtime win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Nadeau has racked up four goals and five assists during his four-game point streak. The forward continues to roll with 15 goals, 34 points and 92 shots on net over 28 appearances. Nadeau should continue to be a leading scorer for the Wolves while waiting for his next NHL opportunity.

More News