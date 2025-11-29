Nadeau scored twice on six shots and added an assist in AHL Chicago's 4-1 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

This was Nadeau's best performance of the campaign for the Wolves. He's collected four points over his last two games after struggling a bit following his demotion back to the AHL following a short stint in the NHL. Nadeau has five goals and 11 points in 11 AHL outings and should continue to position himself well for future call-ups.