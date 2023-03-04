Skjei supplied an assist in Friday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes.

Skjei continues to be a sneaky offensive producer, as he's banked a career-high 11 goals to complement 15 assists through 59 games, serving as a fine complement to his plus-14 rating. Also, the Hurricanes are starting to trust him on the power play, for which he's managed six points. Aside from this run, you'd have to rewind to Skjei's 2017-18 campaign with the Rangers to see the last time he finished with any points on the man advantage.