Skjei (rest) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Skjei will play on the top pairing with Brent Burns after sitting out Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago for roster management purposes. The 30-year-old Skjei has 13 goals, 47 points, 185 shots on net and 90 blocked shots in 80 contests this campaign.