Skjei scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

He floated a shot from the point midway through the second period that sailed through traffic and eluded Marc-Andre Fleury before helping to set up a Martin Necas tally early in the third that proved to be Carolina's final goal of the night. Skjei has set a new career high with 10 goals on the season in only 44 games, topping the nine he scored in 2021-22, but the 28-year-old blueliner's 22 points doesn't have him far ahead of his usual pace.