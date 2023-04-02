Skjei scored a goal on a pair of shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Skjei is currently on a late-season scoring run with seven points in his last 10 games (5G, 2A), giving him 34 points on the season. With a strong push down the stretch, he could even match the career-high 39 points he posted last season. He remains a very decent blue-line option for your fantasy squad.