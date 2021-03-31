Skjei posted an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Skjei set up Andrei Svechnikov for the Hurricanes' lone tally at 15:41 of the second period. With three points in his last four games, Skjei has shown a bit more life on offense. The 27-year-old rearguard has just six points and 58 shots on net through 34 contests this year. He's added 47 blocked shots, 41 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-4 rating in a top-four role.