Skjei notched two assists in a 4-3 loss to Florida in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Skjei was held off the scoresheet over his previous seven outings. Carolina has been eliminated from the playoffs, and Skjei didn't do much offensively with a goal and four points in 15 postseason appearances this year. The defenseman was a solid contributor in the regular season, recording 18 goals and 38 points in 81 outings.