Skjei recorded a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Pittsburgh.
Skjei opened the scoring at 17:02 of the first period. The 28-year-old is on a roll, providing at least a point in four of his last five contests. The hot streak has pushed him up to nine goals and 20 points in 42 games in 2022-23.
