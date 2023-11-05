Skjei assisted on the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.
Skjei has cooled off considerably since his red-hot start back in October when he recorded six points in his first five games (1G, 5A), but his latest helper gives him a respectable eight points in 12 games. He continues to skate mainly on the Canes' second defensive pairing, averaging a healthy 20:57 in ice time per game. This gives him decent fantasy value in most standard formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Keeps rolling in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Hands out helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Pockets assist in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Two points in opener•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Collects two assists in Game 4•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Scores goal and assist in victory•