Skjei assisted on the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.

Skjei has cooled off considerably since his red-hot start back in October when he recorded six points in his first five games (1G, 5A), but his latest helper gives him a respectable eight points in 12 games. He continues to skate mainly on the Canes' second defensive pairing, averaging a healthy 20:57 in ice time per game. This gives him decent fantasy value in most standard formats.