Skjei won't return to Tuesday's game against the Lightning after suffering an upper-body injury.
Skjei logged 8:32 of ice time before exiting Tuesday's game. The nature of his injury is unclear, and he'll have just two days to recover before Thursday's road clash against the Panthers. Skjei has recorded eight points through 44 games this season.
