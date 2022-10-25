Skjei produced an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

This was an all-around solid showing from Skjei. The 28-year-old defenseman has put up solid two-way numbers to begin the year, logging three points, 14 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 11 hits and three blocked shots in six contests. He appears to be a fixture on the Hurricanes' second pairing, though a lack of power-play time ultimately lowers his scoring potential. He matched his career high last year with 39 points in 82 contests, and it's not likely for him to exceed that level of production.