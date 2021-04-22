Skjei is in the NHL's concussion protocol, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Recoveries from concussions are impossible to predict, so until the Hurricanes release another update on his status, Skjei can be considered out indefinitely. With Skjei on the shelf, Joakim Ryan is expected to join Carolina's active roster and make his season debut Thursday against the Panthers.
