Skjei notched an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Skjei, who joined the Hurricanes in a trade from the Rangers at the deadline, set up Warren Foegele for a third-period goal that turned out to be the game-winner. It was the first point for Skjei during the three-game series. The blueliner added four hits and a plus-4 rating against his former teammates.