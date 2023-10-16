Skjei notched an assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

Skjei was also able to finish the contest with a plus-1 rating -- only he and defense partner Brett Pesce finished positive. With a goal and three helpers through three games, Skjei is making sure he's not a forgotten man on the Hurricanes' blue line. He's added six blocked shots, five shots on net and a plus-4 rating, providing well-rounded production, though it's almost certain his offense will fade in the near future.