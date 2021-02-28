Skjei skated a season-high 24:08 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers, but failed to crack the scoresheet for the 11th consecutive game.

The Canes continue to deploy Skjei primarily on the second defensive pairing opposite Brett Pesce, but Pesce remains the more offensively-minded of the two. Skjei currently leads all Canes defensemen in hits (27) and is third in blocked shots (25), so he is clearly more focused on his defensive duties at the moment.